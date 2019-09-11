|
Victor Keith Dullye, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 29, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. After a brief illness. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Kenneth Dullye. Keith is survived by his love, Brenda A. Moczygemba; sons, Shawn and Brandon Dullye. Born in Rockport Texas, Keith graduated from St Mary's University and moved to San Antonio where he became a CPA and Businessman with various interests. Keith will be greatly missed by his family and the many friends and business associates that he made throughout the years. Honorary Pall Bearers: Robert Thompson, Robert Saunders, Garey Gordon, Malcolm Dieckow, Chase Hooker, Milton Zaiontz, Jr, Dan Mayan, Opie Danielczyk.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Porter Loring Mortuary North.
MEMORIAL SERVICE
SATURDAY,
SEPTEMBER 14, 2019
2:00 P.M.
PORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH CHAPEL
With a fellowship
gathering to follow
Father Antonio Gonzalez will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made with Keith's GO FUND ME account.
