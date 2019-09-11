San Antonio Express-News Obituaries

Services
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
View Map
Victor Keith Dullye

Victor Keith Dullye Obituary

Victor Keith Dullye, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 29, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. After a brief illness. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Kenneth Dullye. Keith is survived by his love, Brenda A. Moczygemba; sons, Shawn and Brandon Dullye. Born in Rockport Texas, Keith graduated from St Mary's University and moved to San Antonio where he became a CPA and Businessman with various interests. Keith will be greatly missed by his family and the many friends and business associates that he made throughout the years. Honorary Pall Bearers: Robert Thompson, Robert Saunders, Garey Gordon, Malcolm Dieckow, Chase Hooker, Milton Zaiontz, Jr, Dan Mayan, Opie Danielczyk.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Porter Loring Mortuary North.

MEMORIAL SERVICE
SATURDAY,
SEPTEMBER 14, 2019
2:00 P.M.
PORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH CHAPEL
With a fellowship
gathering to follow

Father Antonio Gonzalez will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made with Keith's GO FUND ME account.

Published in Express-News on Sept. 11, 2019
