Our Lord welcomed his caring, selfless, courageous and loving son, LTC (Ret.) Victor M. Hernandez, Jr. on February 20, 2020, into his loving arms. After a battle with prostate cancer, Vic departed this world peacefully at home with his loving family and friends.
Vic was born to Otila and Victor M. Hernandez, Sr. on April 12, 1935. He was the youngest of eight siblings. Vic graduated from Brackettville High School in Brackettville, TX in 1953. He married Amparo Garcia, his "Gypsy" from Brackettville on June 8, 1957. Vic and his beloved wife had two children, David and Teresa.
Vic earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from St. Mary's University in San Antonio in May 1958 and, through the R.O.T.C. program, he was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Army. Vic was accepted into the Army Aviation program and flew UH-1 Hueys and later the new Huey Cobra Battleship Helicopter while serving two tours in Vietnam. During his second tour, Vic commanded a Cobra battery while serving with the 101st Air Mobile Division and was awarded the 5th highest medal in the military, the Distinguished Flying Cross, and the Bronze Star. In 1971, Vic graduated from the prestigious Command and General Staff College in Ft. Leavenworth, KS. He went on to earn his Master of Arts degree from St. Mary's University in 1975. After 24 years of Distinguished Service, Vic retired as a LTC. He then went to work with his wife at The Prudential Insurance Company for 17 years.
Vic and Amp, were devoted to our Lord and to all the church communities they lived in throughout their years of travel. Once they settled back in San Antonio, they dedicated themselves to the faith community of St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church. Vic served as a Eucharistic Minister, attended the ACTS Retreat program and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. During this time Vic spent numerous happy years dedicated to his wife, children and grandchildren. He spent his retirement doing what he loved most: watching his grandchildren participate in musical, athletic and academic programs, playing golf and traveling to the casinos with Amp playing the slot machines from Coushatta to Las Vegas and Lucky Eagle. Vic was very well respected by his military friends, was a great mentor to many family members and friends of the community and was often sought out for advice and counsel. He was always there to help.
In April of 2016, Vic lost the love of his life (Amp) after 59 years of marriage. After his loss, Vic was completely dedicated to his Lord, church and family, but always let it be known that he was ready to join his Gypsy (Amp) and his Lord when they were ready for him. Vic was preceded in death by his wife Amparo; his parents; siblings, Victor, Juan, Larry, Hortencia, Filimon, Arturo, Mary, granddaughter Marla, and his in-laws, Carrie and Alfredo Garcia.
Vic is survived by his son David (Carolyn), daughter Teresa (Blake), his beloved nephew/godson Carlos (Pam) and grandchildren, Alyssa, Lynette, Gabriella, Anthony, Cosette and Armand, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. The family invites you to go to the Porter Loring Mortuary website to view all service information. www.porterloring.com
