Victor M. Tapia Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Victor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Victor M. Tapia, Jr. born in San Antonio, TX went to be with the Lord on May 27, 2020 after a courageous fight against cancer. He was 46 years young.

He is preceded in death by his Father Victor Tapia, Sr. and his Mother Cynthia Cooper. He is survived by his loving wife of 24 years Angeles Tapia, his brothers Christopher Tapia, Bruno Herrera and Michael Herrera, his sisters Jennifer Baltazar, Pamela Sancho, Sarah Palacino and Victoria Tapia.

Services will be held at St. Paul's Catholic church on June 12. Visitation is at 9:30am, Rosary 10:00am and Mass 10:30am. Followed by his burial at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. Please practice social distancing and wear masks at the church.

Services will be live streamed on Victors Facebook.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved