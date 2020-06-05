Victor M. Tapia, Jr. born in San Antonio, TX went to be with the Lord on May 27, 2020 after a courageous fight against cancer. He was 46 years young.

He is preceded in death by his Father Victor Tapia, Sr. and his Mother Cynthia Cooper. He is survived by his loving wife of 24 years Angeles Tapia, his brothers Christopher Tapia, Bruno Herrera and Michael Herrera, his sisters Jennifer Baltazar, Pamela Sancho, Sarah Palacino and Victoria Tapia.

Services will be held at St. Paul's Catholic church on June 12. Visitation is at 9:30am, Rosary 10:00am and Mass 10:30am. Followed by his burial at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. Please practice social distancing and wear masks at the church.

Services will be live streamed on Victors Facebook.