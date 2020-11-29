Victor O. Roel of San Antonio, TX passed away on November 20, 2020 at the age of 59. He was born to Gilbert and Julia (Fuentes) Roel on October 28, 1961. He was a network administrator for many years. He loved spending time at the beach and barbecuing for his family. He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Mary E. (Hart) Roel, son Gilbert W. Roel and daughter Juliet E. Roel. Brothers, Gilbert A. Roel, Daniel A. Roel, and sister Laura E. Roel-Sanchez, niece Kora Sanchez and nephew Ace Sanchez and best friend Paul Pastrano of Plano, TX. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be held at Porter Loring Mortuary, 1101 McCullough, San Antonio, TX on December 7th, 2020 from 5:00 pm until 6:00 pm. Vigil will be following at 6:00 pm the same day.

A Chapel Service will be held Tuesday, December 8th at 11:00 am at Porter Loring Mortuary.

He will be laid to rest at San Jose Burial Park. Due to restrictions, the internment will be held privately for the family only.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made to the San Antonio food bank.