Hillcrest Funeral Home - SAN ANTONIO
1281 Bandera Rd.
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 431-9820
Victor Reyes
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home - SAN ANTONIO
1281 Bandera Rd.
San Antonio, TX 78228
Celebration of Life
Monday, May 20, 2019
7:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home - SAN ANTONIO
1281 Bandera Rd.
San Antonio, TX 78228
Victor Reyes Obituary
January 9, 1925 - January 9, 2019
Victor Reyes, born January 9, 1925, went to be with the Lord on May 16, 2019 at the age of 94. He is preceded in death by his parents, Alejandro and Victoria Reyes, sons, Victor E. Reyes and Timothy Reyes, and brother, Alexander Reyes. He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Erlinda Reyes, daughters, Sally Chavez-Smith and Susannah Berk, son, Jonathan Reyes, brother, Lupe Reyes, sister, Elisa Sanchez; 10 grand children; 12 great-grand children; numerous extended family and friends. Mr. Reyes was a World War II veteran who had a joke for everyone he met and who saw everyday as a gift from God. He passed away at home on Thursday, surrounded by his family. He will be dearly missed by everyone who knew and loved him. Visitation will be held at Hillcrest Funeral Home on Monday, May 20 from 2:00-9:00 PM with a celebration of life service at 7:00 PM in the Hillcrest Chapel. Family and friends will meet at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery Tuesday at 9:15 AM, (shelter #2) for burial with military honors. Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on May 19, 2019
