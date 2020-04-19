|
|
Victor S. Ramos, age 89, passed away April 14, 2020. He was one of eight siblings born in Maxwell, Texas.
He was a proud "Kelly AFB" Avionics Electrician serving for 38 years. He was an accomplished fisherman and "shadetree" Mechanic, who also played a hostage in the movie Toy Soldiers. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Henrietta; his sons, Michael (Tricia), David (Linda), Raymond (Sophia); and daughter, Yvonne (Robert); 12 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation at Castillo Mission Funeral home will be Thursday, April 23rd, 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Mass will be celebrated at St. John Berchmans on April 24th, with burial services to follow at San Fernando Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 19, 2020