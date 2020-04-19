Home

Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 432-8586
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 23, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
Victor S. Ramos, age 89, passed away April 14, 2020. He was one of eight siblings born in Maxwell, Texas.

He was a proud "Kelly AFB" Avionics Electrician serving for 38 years. He was an accomplished fisherman and "shadetree" Mechanic, who also played a hostage in the movie Toy Soldiers. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Henrietta; his sons, Michael (Tricia), David (Linda), Raymond (Sophia); and daughter, Yvonne (Robert); 12 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation at Castillo Mission Funeral home will be Thursday, April 23rd, 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Mass will be celebrated at St. John Berchmans on April 24th, with burial services to follow at San Fernando Cemetery.

Published in Express-News on Apr. 19, 2020
