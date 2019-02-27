|
|
February 23, 2019
Our Lord called home his faithful and loving servant, Victoria Briseno Vicharelli, on February 23, 2019 at the age of 75. She is reunited in Heaven with her parents, Adelaida and Vidal Briseno, her brother, Vidal Jr., and her husband, Juan Jose Vicharelli. Wela will be missed by her children Elsie Ximenez (Steve), Elizabeth Tambunga (Ruben), Hector Vicharelli (Julie), and Maria Vicharelli, her 8 grandchildren, as well as her immediate and extended family and numerous friends. Wela will continue to live on through the legacy of memories she leaves behind with all who knew and loved her. She will be remembered for her unselfish generosity, passion for bowling, faithful love for the Spurs, and delicious cakes. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm, with a rosary at 7pm at the Camero Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church, 1918 Palo Alto Rd. Everyone is asked to meet at Church at 9:00 a.m. Interment will follow at First Memorial Park Cemetery, located at 20567 Hwy 16 South.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 27, 2019