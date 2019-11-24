|
|
Victoria C. Zambrano (Vicky), born December 23, 1921, entered eternal rest on November 20, 2019.
Victoria was born in Kenedy, Texas, and lived in San Antonio for the past 24 years. She is pre-deceased by her parents, German and Jesusa Carvajal, her husband, Henry, one son, Eleazar, three sisters, and two brothers. Vicky is survived by one sister, Aurelia Wier, and one brother, Abel Carvajal. She leaves five children: Henry Zambrano, Elias Zambrano (and wife Maria), Edward Zambrano (and wife Keeli), Eulalia Luker (and husband Gary), Ruth Zambrano, and daughter-in-law, Gloria Zambrano (Eleazar's widow). Vicky also leaves 13 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and many loving nieces and nephews. Vicky was loved for her caring and gentle spirit, strong faith, and life-long commitment and support of the United Methodist Church.
Family and friends are welcome to the chapel of Brookehill Funeral Home, 711 S.E. Military Drive, on Monday, November 25, for Visitation from 5:00-9:00 pm, and a Celebration of Life Service at 7:00 pm. Her Funeral Service will be held at the chapel on Tuesday, November 26, at 10:00 am. Contributions may be made in her memory to the .
Published in Express-News on Nov. 24, 2019