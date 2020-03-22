|
Vici was born January 31, 1962, in Connecticut to Aven Rosch and John Wylie. After making several moves during her school years, she graduated from Mukwonago High School in 1980, and then continued her education and earned her nursing degree. She worked as a nurse in Florida before returning to Milwaukee where she managed a few different eye care practices. She met her husband, William Gedemer, at work and after dating for 10 years and moving to California and then Texas, they were married in San Antonio on November 25, 2000 at the Little Church of La Vallita. Bill and Vici were passionate dog owners who adopted Cara, an Irish
Setter, about a year ago. Even though they lived far away, Vici relished spending time with her nieces and nephews.
After numerous health issues over the last few years, Vici is finally at peace. She passed away at home on Sunday, March 15, 2020, from cardiovascular complications.
She is survived by her husband, William Gedemer, San Antonio, Texas; her parents, Aven Rosch and John Wylie, Aurora, North Carolina; brother Chris Polley (Jessica Medearis), nephews Lennox and Dignan, Columbia Heights, Minnesota; mother-in-law, Mary Gedemer, Mukwonago, Wisconsin;
brother-in-law Brian (Susan) Gedemer, nieces Danielle and Liana, Muskego, Wisconsin; niece Katrina (Jak) Nelson, Alexandria, Virginia; and sister-in-law Sabrina (Alberto) Holguin, nephews Hunter and Leo, Madera, California. She was preceded in death by her brother, John Wylie and her beloved dogs, Lira, Hugo, and Meiska.
You are invited to signthe Guestbook atwww.porterloring.com
Arrangements with