Kraft Funeral Service
2776 Charlestown Rd
New Albany, IN 47150
(812) 981-2410
Victoria Pair
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kraft Funeral Service
2776 Charlestown Rd
New Albany, IN 47150
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Paul II Catholic Church, St. Paul campus
Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
1:30 PM
Indiana Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Madison, IN
1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Victoria Pair Obituary
August 19, 1946 - February 14, 2019
Victoria Louise "Vickie" (Prieser) Pair, 72, passed away February 14, 2019. She was born August 19, 1946 in Sidney, Ohio to the late Dale Emerson and Barbara Louise (Ordean) Prieser. Vickie retired after 25 years as a dental assistant. She led medical missions to Honduras for 9 years and was an area representative for Youth for Understanding for 15 years. She hosted numerous exchange daughters from throughout the world. Vickie was extremely involved in the Catholic Church, serving as Lay and Eucharistic Minister. She also was an avid collector of dolls and paper dolls.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 50 years, Phillip Alan Pair.

Survivors include her daughters, Elaine Marie Pair and Lynley Susan Pair; grandchildren, Andrea and Nicholas Kyro; brother, Timothy Prieser (Sandy); and former son-in-law, Mark Kyro (Donna).

Visitation will be 4 pm ~ 7 pm Tuesday at Kraft Funeral Service, 2776 Charlestown Road, New Albany, IN. Her Funeral Mass will be held at 11 am Wednesday at St. John Paul II Catholic Church, St. Paul campus. She will be buried next to her husband at 1:30 pm Wednesday in the Indiana Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Madison, Indiana.

The family requests memorial contributions in Vickie's memory be made to the St. John Paul II Building Fund.

Online condolences may be made to www.kraftfs.com.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 16, 2019
