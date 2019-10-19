|
Victoria R. Agueros, age 93, passed away at home on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones. Victoria was born on October 13, 1926, to Juan and Ponciana Rodriguez, in Cameron, Texas. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Antonio G. Agueros. Victoria is survived by her children, Antonio Agueros II, Mary-Helen Agueros, Carol Agueros, Michael Agueros and his wife, Kazuko; Grandchildren, Leticia, Monica, Antonio III, Rene, Marc Anthony, Hana, Sonia and Kai; Great-Grandchildren, Alejandro, Damian, Nicolas, Lydia, Sebastian, Gavin, Quentin, Olivia, and Jaxson; and great-great granddaughter, Victoria Rose. The family will receive friends beginning at 5:00 p.m., Monday, October 21, 2019, at Porter Loring Mortuary.ROSARYMONDAY, OCTOBER 21, 20196:00 P.M.PORTER LORING CHAPEL1101 MCCULLOUGH AVE. MASSTUESDAY, OCTOBER 22, 201910:00 A.M.SHRINE OF ST. PADRE PIO3843 BULVERDE PARKWAY
Published in Express-News on Oct. 19, 2019