Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
5:00 PM
Porter Loring McCullough
1101 McCullough Avenue
San Antonio, TX
Rosary
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
6:00 PM
Porter Loring McCullough
1101 McCullough Avenue
San Antonio, TX
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Padre Pio Catholic Church
3843 Bulverde Road
San Antonio, TX
Interment
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
San Fernando Archdiocesan Cemetery No. II
746 Castroville Rd.
San Antonio, TX
Victoria R. Agueros Obituary

Victoria R. Agueros, age 93, passed away at home on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones. Victoria was born on October 13, 1926, to Juan and Ponciana Rodriguez, in Cameron, Texas. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Antonio G. Agueros. Victoria is survived by her children, Antonio Agueros II, Mary-Helen Agueros, Carol Agueros, Michael Agueros and his wife, Kazuko; Grandchildren, Leticia, Monica, Antonio III, Rene, Marc Anthony, Hana, Sonia and Kai; Great-Grandchildren, Alejandro, Damian, Nicolas, Lydia, Sebastian, Gavin, Quentin, Olivia, and Jaxson; and great-great granddaughter, Victoria Rose. The family will receive friends beginning at 5:00 p.m., Monday, October 21, 2019, at Porter Loring Mortuary.

