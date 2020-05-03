VICTORIA SAENZ LOPEZ
1927 - 2020
Our beloved mother and grandmother, Victoria Saenz Lopez, entered eternal rest on March 26, 2020 at the age of 93.A native of San Antonio, TX; she was born to Manuel Jack and Catarina (Castillo) Saenz on March 13, 1927.She now reunites with her parents, husband Placido Lopez, son Orlando Lopez, daughter Camilla Burvato and stepson Reynaldo Lopez.Although a native of San Antonio, Victoria lived and enjoyed the state of California for over 30 years. She enjoyed gambling and winning big in Vegas and Kickapoo. She also loved crocheting for her family and friends. She was one of the best cooks and loved spending time with her family.She left behind to cherish her memories her children: Catherine E. Alvarado, YvonneL. Silva, Placido Lopez Jr., Joe M. Lopez (Olga), Mark A. Lopez, Armando Lopez (Claudia); 30 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.


Published in Express-News on May 3, 2020.
Sunset Northwest Funeral Home
6321 Bandera Road
San Antonio, TX 78238
