NOVEMBER 24, 1959 Ms. Victoria W. Felder was born November 24, 1959 in Baltimore Maryland to, Late Baptist Trustee James Harvey Watson Sr. and Late Ms. Shirley M. Woolfolk.
She leaves a husband of 42 years Rev. Ernest E. Felder Jr., two children Erik Ryan Hezekiah Felder (US Navy) and Tanya Charnet Felder-Smith (CVS Pharmaceuticals), Daughter in Law, Tiffany M. Felder, two grandsons Malachi and Trenton J, and host of other relatives, Godchildren, and special friends. She is survived by two sisters: Minister Angela Jones and Evangelist Stephanie Wilder, one brother Deacon James H. Watson Jr.
Ms. Felder is preceded in death by her daughter Errika Cherron (Angel) Felder (April 2017), father James Harvey Watson Sr. and mother Ms. Shirley M. Woolfolk, Sister Gail Hester, and Brothers James Holly Jr. and Jernay Holly.
Services will be as follows:
Christian Wake: Friday February 15, 2019 at the Macedonia Baptist Church, 963 SW 40th Street, San Antonio TX
Celebration of Life Worship - February 16, 2019 - 11 a.m. at the Macedonia Baptist Church, Rev Dr. Jerry W. Dailey, Eulogist-Pastor
STEAMING LIVE WILL AVAILABLE AT: 11 a.m. Sat, macedoniatx.com (select the Streaming Sermon Live Button on website)
Published in Express-News on Feb. 14, 2019