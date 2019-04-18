|
March 28, 1932 - April 13, 2019
Vidal Castillo, age 87, of San Antonio, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 13, 2019. He was born March 28, 1932 in San Antonio, Texas to the late Vidal and Rosa (Cervera) Castillo. He attended Lanier High School. He would marry his high school sweetheart, Gloria Salas, in Seguin, Texas in April of 1951.
He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Gloria; infant daughter, Gloria Ann; and sister, Isabel "Chavela" Gonzales
He is survived by his children, Orlando E. "Launi," Gabriel and Rene; his siblings, Esequiel "Zeke," Richard, Victor, Elia Cabello; 6 grand- children; 13 great grand- children, many nieces, nephews and close friends he considered family.
Family is receiving friends at the funeral home on Monday, April 22nd from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Recitation of The Holy Rosary will begin at 7:00 pm at Sunset North Funeral Home, 910 North Loop 1604 East, San Antonio, Texas. Committal service with Military Honors will be conducted at 10:00 am at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery at shelter number one.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family suggests donations made in the memory of
Gloria Castillo, to the
Published in Express-News on Apr. 18, 2019