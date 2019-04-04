Home

MeadowLawn Funeral Home, Crematory and Cemetery
5611 E. Houston
San Antonio, TX 78220
(210) 661-3991
Memorial Mass
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church
Selma, TX
View Map
Vince Alvarado Obituary
May 26, 1957 - March 31, 2019
Vince Alvarado went to be with the Lord March 31, 2019 at the age of 61. He was born May 26, 1957 in Rankin, TX. Vince loved spending time with his family and friends. He is survived by his loving wife, Yolanda; children, Vanessa Alvarado, Valerie Mika, Christopher Mika; mother, Tiburcia Alvarado; 2 brothers; 1 sister and his very spoiled dogs, Cooper and Jake. The Memorial Mass is at 10:00 am, Friday, April 5, 2019 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church (Selma, TX).

Published in Express-News on Apr. 4, 2019
