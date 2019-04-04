|
May 26, 1957 - March 31, 2019
Vince Alvarado went to be with the Lord March 31, 2019 at the age of 61. He was born May 26, 1957 in Rankin, TX. Vince loved spending time with his family and friends. He is survived by his loving wife, Yolanda; children, Vanessa Alvarado, Valerie Mika, Christopher Mika; mother, Tiburcia Alvarado; 2 brothers; 1 sister and his very spoiled dogs, Cooper and Jake. The Memorial Mass is at 10:00 am, Friday, April 5, 2019 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church (Selma, TX).
Published in Express-News on Apr. 4, 2019