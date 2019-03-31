|
April 24th, 1932 - March 25th, 2019
Vincent C. Swientek, beloved husband, father and grandfather went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 25th, 2019 at the age of 86. He was born April 24th, 1932 in Poth, Texas. Vincent was preceded in death by his parents Vincent and Sallie Swientek, his wife, Patricia, and his sisters, Rosie Johns, Dorothy Bienek, Elizabeth Tkadlec & Mary Stowe. He is survived by his sisters, Sylvia Sralla & Sallie Rohde; his children, Tim Swientek and wife Diane, their children, Alysse and Shane; Terry Swientek and wife Patricia, their children, Scott and Stephanie; Kevin Swientek and his children, Brandon, Travis and Kaela; Nancy Swientek and husband Mike, their children, Sofia, Maverick and Leila; Gerard Swientek and wife Christina, their children, Julia and Kaitlyn.
Vincent was a proud Texas farmer, happily spending his last few years running his beloved hay farm. He was also a savvy businessman, owning and operating Swientek Construction Co. for over 50 years. Vincent was a devout Catholic, dedicating his life to the Lord, as well as attending and serving in Men's ACTS. Vincent was also quite the accomplished hunter, spending many weekends with his sons and friends hunting in west Texas. He now lives on in the memories of all who knew him, and through his children, their children and children yet to come. Vincent's strength of character, gentle kindness and acts of love will never be forgotten. He truly lived a servant's life to earn him a rightful place beside the Lord. He was loved and will be profoundly missed.
The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, please send donations in Vincent's Memory to: ACTS Missions, 7711 Madonna San Antonio, TX 78216 or in person at viewing and rosary.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 31, 2019