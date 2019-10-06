|
|
Vincent "Vin" was born on October 31, 1939, in Burlington, Massachusetts and passed on September 28, 2019, in San Antonio, Texas.
He and his wife were members of St. Francis of Assisi for 35+ years. Vin was preceded in death by his parents, Vincent F. and Edna M. (Harkins) Howard, brother Kenneth, and brother-in-law Joseph Derro (Carol). He is survived by his loving wife of 58+ years, Madeline. Father of Kenneth (Armand) of Dallas; and Craig (Maria) of San Antonio. Grandfather of Joseph (Julian), Sean (Michelle), Timothy (Courtney), and Nicole Savage (Ryan) of Dallas; and Danielle of Fort Worth. Brother of Sheila of Burlington, MA; Rosemary Wagner (Ron) of Spring Hill, FL; Joanne Graziosi (Albert) of Everett, MA; Kevin (Darlene) of San Francisco, CA; and Stephen (Joan) of Burlington, MA. Brother-in-law of Dr. Robert Derro (Lieselotte) of Duluth, GA. He is also survived by his great grandchildren James, Brady, John and Lucy; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Vin was a graduate of Burlington High School, Northeastern University and Suffolk University, Boston, MA. He was a longtime and devoted fan of the Boston Red Sox.
Services will be held in Boston, Massachusetts. A reception for family and friends in San Antonio will be announced at a later date.
Donations may be made to Mobile Loaves & Fishes, St. Francis of Assisi, 4201 De Zavala Road, San Antonio, TX 78249.
Published in Express-News on Oct. 6, 2019