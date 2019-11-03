|
Vincent Bonanno was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. to Joseph and Ann Bonanno on February 10, 1937. He joined his Lord and savior on October 18, 2019. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.
He proudly served in the United States Air Force for 22 years. After his retirement, Vincent continued to work in civil service training and education at Kelly Air Force Base. During the Korean and Vietnam War his duty as crew chief was maintenance on the several types of aircrafts for the military.
Vincent enjoyed playing golf, softball and spending time with his family.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Irma E. Bonanno of 46 years. He is survived by his wife Rosa M. Pelayo-Bonanno of 14 years; children Angel Lofton (Dave), Vincent Michael Bonanno (JoAnn) and Noel Bonanno; 8 grandchildren and 5 great grandsons.
A Rosary and Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, followed by a Memorial Service with Military Honors at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery at 2:45 p.m.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Holy Spirit Catholic Church in memory of Vincent Bonanno.
Published in Express-News on Nov. 3, 2019