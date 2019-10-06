Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for VINCENT P. HOWARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

VINCENT P. (TREVINO) HOWARD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
VINCENT P. (TREVINO) HOWARD Obituary

Vincent "Vin" was born on October 31, 1939, in Burlington, Massachusetts and passed on September 28, 2019, in San Antonio, Texas.

He and his wife were members of St. Francis of Assisi for 35+ years. Vin was preceded in death by his parents, Vincent F. and Edna M. (Harkins) Howard, brother Kenneth, and brother-in-law Joseph Derro (Carol). He is survived by his loving wife of 58+ years, Madeline. Father of Kenneth (Armand) of Dallas; and Craig (Maria) of San Antonio. Grandfather of Joseph (Julian), Sean (Michelle), Timothy (Courtney), and Nicole Savage (Ryan) of Dallas; and Danielle of Fort Worth. Brother of Sheila of Burlington, MA; Rosemary Wagner (Ron) of Spring Hill, FL; Joanne Graziosi (Albert) of Everett, MA; Kevin (Darlene) of San Francisco, CA; and Stephen (Joan) of Burlington, MA. Brother-in-law of Dr. Robert Derro (Lieselotte) of Duluth, GA. He is also survived by his great grandchildren James, Brady, John and Lucy; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Vin was a graduate of Burlington High School, Northeastern University and Suffolk University, Boston, MA. He was a longtime and devoted fan of the Boston Red Sox.

Services will be held in Boston, Massachusetts. A reception for family and friends in San Antonio will be announced at a later date.

Donations may be made to Mobile Loaves & Fishes, St. Francis of Assisi, 4201 De Zavala Road, San Antonio, TX 78249.

Published in Express-News on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of VINCENT P.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.