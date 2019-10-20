Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hillcrest Funeral Home - SAN ANTONIO
1281 Bandera Rd.
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 431-9820
For more information about
Vincent Paniagua
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home - SAN ANTONIO
1281 Bandera Rd.
San Antonio, TX 78228
View Map
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home - SAN ANTONIO
1281 Bandera Rd.
San Antonio, TX 78228
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Hillcrest Funeral Home - SAN ANTONIO
1281 Bandera Rd.
San Antonio, TX 78228
View Map
Interment
Following Services
San Fernando Cemetery III
Resources
More Obituaries for Vincent Paniagua
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vincent Paul Paniagua


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vincent Paul Paniagua Obituary

Vincent Paul Paniagua born on January 2, 1958 in Leesville, Louisiana went to be with the Lord on October 12, 2019 at the age of 61. He is preceded in death by his beloved mother, Margie Bernal Paniagua.

He is survived by his father, Fred V. Paniagua; loving daughters, Cynthia Ann Paniagua, Margie Paniagua Agueros and husband, Steven, Stephanie Paniagua Allen and husband, John, Erica Fernandez and husband, Rudy, and Ashton Moody Paniagua; brothers, Fred Paniagua and wife, Gloria, and Jerry Paniagua and wife, Martha; grandchildren: April, Samantha, Charles, Violet, Tera, Steven Jr., Staci, Vinny, and Phoenix; numerous extended family and friends.

Our father was a cool guy. He loved his Dallas Cowboys, his fishing, his dogs, but most of all his daughters.

You are not defined by your mistakes. You are defined by God. He loves you no matter what.

Romans 8:38

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 4:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. with a Prayer Service at 7:00 P.M. in the Hillcrest Chapel. Visitation will continue Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 8:00 A.M. with procession departing at 10:00 A.M. for Interment at San Fernando Cemetery III.

Published in Express-News on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vincent's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hillcrest Funeral Home - SAN ANTONIO
Download Now