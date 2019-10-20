|
Vincent Paul Paniagua born on January 2, 1958 in Leesville, Louisiana went to be with the Lord on October 12, 2019 at the age of 61. He is preceded in death by his beloved mother, Margie Bernal Paniagua.
He is survived by his father, Fred V. Paniagua; loving daughters, Cynthia Ann Paniagua, Margie Paniagua Agueros and husband, Steven, Stephanie Paniagua Allen and husband, John, Erica Fernandez and husband, Rudy, and Ashton Moody Paniagua; brothers, Fred Paniagua and wife, Gloria, and Jerry Paniagua and wife, Martha; grandchildren: April, Samantha, Charles, Violet, Tera, Steven Jr., Staci, Vinny, and Phoenix; numerous extended family and friends.
Our father was a cool guy. He loved his Dallas Cowboys, his fishing, his dogs, but most of all his daughters.
You are not defined by your mistakes. You are defined by God. He loves you no matter what.
Romans 8:38
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 4:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. with a Prayer Service at 7:00 P.M. in the Hillcrest Chapel. Visitation will continue Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 8:00 A.M. with procession departing at 10:00 A.M. for Interment at San Fernando Cemetery III.
Published in Express-News on Oct. 20, 2019