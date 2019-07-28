|
July 9, 1948 - July 7, 2019
Vincent Richard "Rich" Drady, of Saint Hedwig, entered into heaven on July 7, 2019. Rich was born on July 9, 1948 in Medford, Massachusetts to parents Vincent and Ruth Drady. He is survived by: wife of 48 years, Joy Drady, children Rachel Drady and Russell Drady, and sisters, Virginia Weininger and Evelyn Phipps. His education included: a BA from Central College; BS in Nursing from Bowling Green University; and MS in Nursing from the University of Florida. He became an Army Nurse Corps Officer in 1979. A few assignments during 18 years of military service included: BAMC, Walter Reed AMC; Head Nurse positions at BAMC. After retiring as Major, he held several notable civilian health care positions.
He served as worship music leader with his wife as part of many local ministries for over 25 years. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 10, at 11 a.m. at Alamo Heights Christian Church, located at 6435 N. New Braunfels Ave, San Antonio 78209.
Published in Express-News on July 28, 2019