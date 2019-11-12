|
Dr. Vincent Thomas Caldarola, 88, passed away peacefully to be with the Lord on Friday, November 8, 2019, in the company of his beloved wife, Eva, and his loving family. He is preceded in death by his parents, Agostino and Theresa Caldarola, and his older brothers Dr. Thomas Caldarola, Joseph Caldarola and Anthony Caldarola. Dr. Caldarola was born and raised in West New York, New Jersey, where he met the love of his life, Eve Sabella, to whom he was married for 67 years. They had seven children: Dr. Vincent A. Caldarola, Jean Parma, Deborah Benner, John Caldarola, Dr. Peter Caldarola, Nancy "Tex" Caldarola and Michael Caldarola.
In 1962, Dr. Caldarola moved with his wife and then five children to San Antonio, Texas. Dr. Caldarola was licensed by the Texas Board of Medical Examiners to practice medicine and surgery after having completed his general surgery residency and fellowship at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, and receiving a Master of Science in Surgery from the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. He was one of only five fully trained general surgeons practicing in San Antonio. Dr. Caldarola was a graduate of Creighton University Medical School in Omaha, Nebraska, and completed his internship at St. Mary's Medical Center in Duluth, Minnesota. He went on to serve honorably as a lieutenant in the United States Navy Medical Corps for two years, and had a general practice for one year in Lakeside, California before receiving his general surgery training.
Dr. Caldarola practiced as a general surgeon in San Antonio for over 56 years and was a pioneer in laparoscopic surgery having performed one of the first laparoscopic gall bladder procedures in the Methodist Hospital System in 1991. As a surgeon, he was dedicated to helping people and saving lives. He had the honor of serving as Chief of Surgery at Baptist Medical Center from 1963 to 1966; at Methodist Metropolitan Hospital from 1967 to 1968 and at Christus Santa Rosa Hospital from 1968 to 1969. He also served as Chairman of the Board of Sensors and Board of Mediations and Director of the Bexar County Medical Society between 1994 and 1998. Dr. Caldarola was awarded the Certificate of Life Membership for Long and Laudable Service in the Medical Profession by Texas Medical Association in 1999. Among his many accomplishments, he was a clinical professor of surgery at University of Texas Health Science Center from 1999 to 2001, a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, a member of the Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research and the Priestly Society.
Vincent was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. Everyone who knew him was charmed by his love of life, sense of humor and ability to get along with everyone. He was the one that was always there to help his family. He loved us, and we will always love him. He enjoyed home cooked Italian dinners, wine and cigars, traveling and spending time with his family. He was an avid sports fan, and worked out at the gym regularly. He had a passion for running, playing tennis, reading books and enjoying life in general. He received the American Medical Association Award for Physician Health and Fitness in 1999. He also received the YMCA Health and Physical Fitness Certificate of Achievement. Of all his accomplishments, he was proudest of his consecutive first place finishes in the YMCA sponsored race to the top of the Tower of Americas in 1973 and 1974.
Dr. Caldarola is survived by his wife, Eva Caldarola, and his family: Dr. Vincent A. Caldarola and his wife, Nancy; his daughter, Jean Parma and her husband, Dr. Richard Parma; his daughter, Deborah Benner and her husband, Arlen; John Caldarola and his wife, Debbie; Dr. Peter Caldarola and his wife, Dr. Virginia Aguilar; Nancy "Tex" Caldarola; and Michael Caldarola; seventeen grandchildren: Ashley Caldarola Sanchez and her husband, Calvin; Vinnie Caldarola, Brittany Caldarola Roberson and her husband, Jonathan; Jenna Caldarola, Ryan Parma, Hannah Parma, Oksana Benner, Valera Benner, Diana Benner, Yarik Benner, Nikita Benner, Haley Caldarola Devon and her husband, Michael; J.T. Caldarola, Carrisa Caldarola, Peter Caldarola, Jr.; two step grandchildren, Zane Sitek and Sophia Sitek; three great grandchildren: Paisley Sanchez, Ayden Sanchez and Savannah Roberson.
A Viewing will be held for Dr. Caldarola at Porter Loring Mortuary North, located at 2102 North Loop 1604 East, San Antonio, Texas 78232 on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at 6:30 p.m. followed by a Rosary at 7:30 p.m. A Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church at 20523 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, Texas 78258.
A Reception will immediately follow Mass. A procession will depart Holy Trinity Catholic Church by 1:45 p.m. for Entombment at 2:30 p.m. at Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Oblate Missions at 327 Oblate Dr, San Antonio, Texas 78216.
