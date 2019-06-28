|
April 24, 1932 - June 16, 2019
Viola Flores Ortiz was born in Floresville, Texas on April 24, 1932. She was called home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 16, 2019, at age 87. She is preceded in death by her husband Frank O'Brien Ortiz; parents, Virginia and Cesario Flores; brothers, James and Roy Flores; and sisters, Hilda Rivera and Olga Rodriguez. Viola will be greatly missed by her son, Frank F. Ortiz, Jr.; brothers, Jesus and Cesario Flores (Irene); and numerous nieces and nephews, especially by Yolanda Rodriguez-Escobar and Celeste Flores who helped care for Viola after the passing of her "Chato." Viola had a heart of gold and was loved by many. She was known for her extreme generosity and unconditional love she bestowed on everyone around her. She will be remembered as a devoted friend, a special Godmother, a surrogate Grandmother, and a good neighbor on San Simeon Street. The family wishes to thank her loving caregivers, Alma, Maria, and Martha who provided excellent care como familia. A special thanks to DaVita San Antonio West Dialysis Center for their compassionate care and treatment. And a sincere thanks to the Encompass Hospice team. Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 4pm until 9pm with a Rosary to be recited at 7pm at Castillo Mission Funeral Home. A procession will depart the funeral home on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 9:30am for a 10:00am Mass at Holy Family Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on June 28, 2019