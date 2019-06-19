|
|
February 14, 1932 - June 16, 2019
Viola Guerrero Garcia died peacefully surrounded by loving family on June 16, 2019 at the age of 87. Viola was preceded in death by her beloved husband Arnulfo Garcia Jr. She is survived by her children Ronald Garcia Sr. (Cynthia), Brenda Farias (Robert); grandchildren Ronald Garcia Jr. (Therese), Robert A. Farias, Anthony Farias (Jody), Amanda Garcia; great grandsons Tristan and Taron Farias; sisters Sylvia Montiville of Houston, Dahlia Vela and Sandra Williams of Beaumont; sister in law Leticia Armendariz (Dennis); numerous nieces and nephews.
Viola was born on February 14, 1932 in Karnes City, Texas, to Federico and Aurora Guerrero. She graduated from Lanier High School in 1950. Guided by LULAC, and blessed with intellect and a constant desire to learn, she was encouraged to attend college and become a teacher. With LULAC scholarships, Viola attended Trinity University and graduated in 1954 with a Bachelor's Degree in Education. That same year she married Arnulfo, her high school sweetheart. She began teaching at Inman Christian Center and later was hired in SAISD and taught at Sara King Elementary school. Upon Arnulfo's return from the Army in 1956, they started their family. In 1971, she received her Master's degree in Education from Our Lady of the Lake University. She was then promoted to a bilingual supervisor and loved visiting various schools supervising the bilingual program. In 1982 she was named principal at Knox Elementary until her retirement in May of 1987. Viola was an accomplished pianist, initially playing with Arnulfo's dance bands, and later playing at many school and church events. After Viola's retirement, she cared for her aging father and her four grandchildren. When she was not with her family she was in ceramics class or having lunch with her friends. Viola loved gardening, was a fantastic cook, and loved to bar-b-que. She was an ardent Spurs fan, as well as a Longhorn and Aggie football fan. Viola and Arnulfo enjoyed travelling with friends and family to locations including Washington D.C, Branson, Las Vegas, Disneyworld, Hawaii, and Europe. Throughout her life she always made time to worship God and ensure that her family attended church. She served as an elder and organist for 30 years at Jerusalem Presbyterian Church and later became a member at Northminster Presbyterian Church. Wherever Viola went, people loved her. She had an easy going personality and was always kind to others. She had kind words for everyone, a loving demeanor and a faithful heart. Her family came first and she showed it in her actions. She sacrificed so that others less fortunate may benefit. She exemplified God's grace, and was truly an angel on earth.
Visitation will be at Sunset Northwest Funeral Home on Bandera road on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 5:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. with an evening service at 7:00 P.M. The funeral procession will depart Sunset Northwest Funeral Home on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 9:30 A.M. for a 10:00 A.M. service at Northminster Presbyterian Church, 6800 Tezel Road with interment to follow at San Fernando Cemetery # 3.
The family would like to thank the following for their compassionate care of Viola: Ellie Richaud, Lily Medina, Isabel Sanchez, and the staff at Just Like Home Care.
Published in Express-News on June 19, 2019