December 20, 1935 - July 9, 2019
Viola Shirley Motz, age 83, died peacefully in her sleep on July 9, 2019. She was born on December 20, 1935, in Pittston, Pennsylvania, to Joseph and Carmella Decker.
She was preceded in death by
her husband of 61 years, Alfred F . M o t z , J r . , h er parents, and sister, Sarah McNally. She is survived by her four children Joe Motz (Danielle), Terry Kezar (Raymond), Stan Motz (Jeannette) and Kim Motz; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Shirley loved cooking and spending time with her family. She enjoyed visiting with her friends, traveling, gardening, and loved her dogs.
She will be greatly missed by everyone who was lucky enough to have known her.
A memorial mass will be held in her honor at 11:00 am on July 29, 2019, at Franklin Park, 18323 Sonterra Place, San Antonio, Texas.
She may be remembered with flowers or donation to the .
Published in Express-News on July 28, 2019