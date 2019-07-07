|
|
July 25, 1936 - July 1, 2019
Viola G. Borjas born on July 25, 1936 in Dilley, Texas entered into rest on July 1, 2019 at the age of 82 years. She was preceded in death by her husband Tranguilino Borjas and is survived by her two daughters, Vanessa Colchado and Priscilla Borjas, one son, Oscar Borjas, and 14 grandchildren and i great granddaughter. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 pm.at the Alamo funeral chapels with a rosary to be held at 7:00 p.m. Funeral mass will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 12:00 noon at St. Patrick Catholic Church with the interment to follow at Fort Sam Huston National Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on July 7, 2019