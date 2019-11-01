Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
(210) 828-2811
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Violet Stricker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Violet Stricker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Violet Stricker Obituary

Loving and compassionate. Violet passed from this life and into the arms of her creator. Her son and daughter along with many nieces and nephews will keep her memory alive. She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years.

We invite family, friends, and neighbors to mourn her passing and celebrate her life.

Visitation will take place from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Sunset Funeral Home, 1701 Austin Highway, San Antonio, Texas 78218, followed by a private family burial at

Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery

Published in Express-News on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Violet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -