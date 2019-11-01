|
|
Loving and compassionate. Violet passed from this life and into the arms of her creator. Her son and daughter along with many nieces and nephews will keep her memory alive. She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years.
We invite family, friends, and neighbors to mourn her passing and celebrate her life.
Visitation will take place from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Sunset Funeral Home, 1701 Austin Highway, San Antonio, Texas 78218, followed by a private family burial at
Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery
Published in Express-News on Nov. 1, 2019