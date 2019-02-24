October 25, 1929 - February 16, 2019

Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother Virgie Cabell has died at age 89.

Born Virgie Mae Olle, she was the daughter of Herman and Carmen Olle of Austin and granddaughter of Otto Weisser and Edith Blasing Weisser of Lockart.

Virgie graduated from Austin High School where she was active in the band as a majorette. She then attended the University of Texas, where she was a member of Gamma Phi Beta Sorority, a group she supported and served for many years, along with several Panhellenic associations.

Virgie met and married Ben Mills Cabell at the University of Texas. After Ben's graduation they owned a pharmacy in downtown Austin until Ben was called into the Army for the Korean War. Virgie sailed alone to Japan with their children to await the end of Ben's commitment. They traveled back to Austin but decided to return to the Army, where Ben had a thirty-year concern. They lived in France and Germany and travelled extensively through Europe with their children.

During these years, Virgie was very active in Medical Officer's Wives Clubs to serve both social and community causes.

They also lived in Maryland, where Virgie was called on to tend her children alone again during Ben's deployment to Vietnam. They were able to have an R&R meeting in Hawaii which meant a lot to them.

Virgie and Ben retired in San Antonio, a place they had been stationed for years. They continued to enjoy festivals, cruising overseas, family, friends, and bridge groups.

Virgie is survived by her children: Cathey Cabell Cramblet and her husband Peter, Ben Ransom Cabell and his wife Sue, and Michael Olle Cabell and his wife Lynda. Virgie's grandchildren are: Courtney Cramblet Waider and her husband Rob, Tierney Cramblet and her husband Eric Kraiaer, Gavin Cramblet, Wyatt Cramblet, Carolyn Cabell, Michael Cain Cabell and his wife Sonja Tjostheim, and Kristen Cabell. The great-grandchildren are: Landon, Hudson, Genevieve, and Everett Waider. She is also survived by her brother, Gary H. Olle.

The family will receive friends from 4:00pm to 6:00 pm Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Porter Loring Mortuary North.



GRAVESIDE SERVICE

MONDAY, MARCH 4, 2019

10:00 AM

FORT SAM HOUSTON NATIONAL CEMETERY



Pastor John Kammrath will officiate.



