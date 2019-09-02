Home

Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
9:30 AM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
1606 Nevada St
San Antonio, TX
Interment
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery
Virgie Mae Richardson


1931 - 2019
Virgie Mae Richardson Obituary
April 12, 1931 - August 27, 2019
Virgie Mae Boykin Richardson, a 52-year resident of San Antonio, Texas, slept away on August 27, 2019 at the age of 88.
Virgie was born April 12, 1931 in Nadwah, Alabama to Earlvan and Lula Boykin. Virgie married Lee A. Richardson Sr. at the age of 18 and they were together for 63 years until his death. After graduating from San Antonio College as a Certified Medication Aide in 1975, she worked until her retirement in 2004. Virgie's most important accomplishment was the dedication of her life by baptism to Jehovah God on July 7, 1970, and she served as a devout and faithful witness until her death.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lee A. Richardson Sr., her parents, and her siblings. She is survived by her children: Lee A. Richardson Jr., John J. Richardson, Deborah D. Richardson County, Margaret R. Richardson Vaughn, Katrina L. Richardson, Rayford D. Richardson, a stepson, David Pettway of Westbury, New York, a stepdaughter, Bernice Thomas of Mobile, Alabama, and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great- great grandchildren, nieces, nephews. Visitation and viewing, Wednesday, September 4th, 5:00-8:00 PM, The Lambermont Mansion, 950 E Grayson St., San Antonio, TX 78208. Funeral service, Thursday, September 5th, 9:30 AM, Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1606 Nevada St., San Antonio, TX 78203. Interment, 10:30 AM Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 2, 2019
