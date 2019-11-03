|
|
Virgil Evelyn Porter passed in peace on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at the age of 85 after living four years in the Buena Vida Nursing and Rehab Center San Antonio, TX.Virgil was a very loving and caring person. She spent her entire life in service to others as a domestic worker. Places she lived include: San Angelo, TX; Denver, CO; Los Angeles, CA; and San Antonio, TX. Virgil was preceded in death by her mother Lurene Haywood and father Virgil Adamson. Survivors include her loving sisters, Lettye Jo Douglas Watson (children - Pamela Watson Daniels, Renee Watson and Rev. Anthony Watson) and Sue Wrenn Sion (children Michael Sion, Mark Sion and Monique Sion); and many grand nieces and nephews.
Family, friends and others whose life Virgil touched are invited to attend a memorial service at 10:00am Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Meadowlawn Funeral Home, 5611 E. Houston St., San Antonio, TX 78220. Interment will follow at Meadowlawn Memorial Park. To leave a note for the family please go to www.meadowlawn.net and select obituaries.
Published in Express-News on Nov. 3, 2019