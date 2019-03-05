|
|
July 16, 1937 - February 27, 2019
Virgil Stanley Clayton Jr. Age 81 of New Braunfels, Texas passed away on Wednesday February 27, 2019.
He was born on July 16, 1937 in Beeville, Texas to the Marriage of Virgil Stanley Sr. & Leta Blalock Clayton.
Stanley graduated from North East High School in San Antonio, Texas in 1955. After 2 years in the Military service, Stanley became a Texas Department of Public Safety officer. He retired after 32 years of service. Stanley eventually married his high school Sweetheart Sheila Cone. Sheila and Stanley Loved each other their entire lives and were married for 25 years.
Stanley was preceded in death by his Parents and brothers, James and Timothy Clayton.
Survivors include his wife, Sheila Cone Clayton of New Braunfels, Texas; daughter, Jamie & husband Clint Graham of Rio Grande Valley, Texas and their children Colton and Racheal; son, Scott & wife Lisa Ferguson of Wisconsin, and children, Emma, Maggie and John; daughter, Jennifer & husband Mike Hill of the United Kingdom and their daughter, Jessie; sister, Janice Clayton Peck of New Braunfels, Texas and Wyoming.
Stanley also leaves many friends and Loved ones.
A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Chapel of Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home in New Braunfels, Texas.
Donations may be made in Stanley's honor to the or to the .
Published in Express-News on Mar. 5, 2019