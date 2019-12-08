|
|
Virginia A. Regan was born on October 16, 1946, in Portsmouth, VA and passed away on December 5, 2019, in San Antonio, TX at the age of 73.
She is survived by her husband: Joseph P. Regan, USAR, LTC, Retired. She was a 1964 graduate of Incarnate Word High School and a 1968 graduate of the Univerity of Texas. She served in the US Army from 1972 till 1983 and attained the rank of Captain.
She was the President of the Wincrest Women's Club from 2004-2006 and was involved in many organizations including the Assistance League of San Antonio, The Society of Daughters of the United States Army, Ft. Sam Houston Officer's Wife's Club and was also a Red Cross volunteer at Brooke Army Medical Center.
Visitation will be on Monday, December 9, 2019, from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Puente and
Sons Funeral Chapels with Scripture readings to begin at 6:30 PM.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, 9:45 AM at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Military Honors will be rendered.
Published in Express-News on Dec. 8, 2019