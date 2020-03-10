Home

Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
(210) 828-2811

Virginia Ann (Theis) Gallagher

Virginia Ann (Theis) Gallagher Obituary

Virginia Ann (Theis) Gallagher passed away on March 6, 2020 at the age of 87 in San Antonio, TX.

She was born on July 4, 1932 in Wetmore, TX to Herbert O. and Clara E. Theis. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband of 39 years John Gallagher and her sister Clairene Theis.

She is survived by her children Patsy Stiebing (Charles), Kevin Gallagher, Steven Gallagher (Bambi), Rick Gallagher (Paula); 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

Her kind heart, sense of humor, delicious, quick meals and German Chocolate Cake will be greatly missed!

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 6p-9p with a rosary beginning at 7pm.

A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 10:00am St. Gregory's the Great Catholic church, 700 Dewhurst Rd, San Antonio, TX 78213 with interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Park.

Published in Express-News on Mar. 10, 2020
