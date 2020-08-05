1/
VIRGINIA APPLING COOPER
1941 - 2020
Virginia Appling Cooper, 79, of Fredericksburg Texas, passed away August 3, 2020 at her home in Fredericksburg, Texas surrounded by family and loved ones. She was born in Atlanta, Georgia to Walter and Mary Appling on June 29, 1941. She married William Edward Cooper on June 13, 1958 at his family home in San Antonio, Texas.

Virginia married young and worked hard most of her life raising 3 children as well as supporting her husband and business partner in all of his endeavors. She was a kind person as well as a loving friend. Family was everything to Virginia. She always tried to make sure her grandchildren were cared for and loved them all unconditionally.

Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, William Edward Cooper and her son William Edward Cooper Jr.

Virginia is survived by her two remaining sons, Jeffrey Scott Cooper and Craig Stewart Cooper; her sister, Mary Forte; her 4 grandchildren, Kimberly Cooper, Jeffrey Scott Cooper Jr., Holly Corales, and Elizabeth Marie Cooper as well as all of the people that knew and loved her like family.

Visitation will be held at Grimes Funeral Chapels, 728 Jefferson Street in Kerrville, Texas from 9 AM-10 AM on Friday, August 7, 2020.

Funeral Services will follow at Grimes Funeral Chapels at 10 AM on Friday, August 7, 2020.

Burial will be at Mission Park Cemetery North in San Antonio, Texas.

The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Century Hospice and all of their nurses and home care staff for caring for Virginia with more respect and love than any family could hope for. They also wish to thank all of Virginia's friends in life for filling her last days with love.

Memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolences may be sent at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com by selecting the "send condolences" link.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.



Published in Express-News on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Grimes Funeral Chapels
AUG
7
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Grimes Funeral Chapels
Funeral services provided by
Grimes Funeral Chapels
728 Jefferson Street
Kerrville, TX 78028
(830) 257-4544
