|
|
Virginia Fisk Clements Woodruff, 92, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 in Mansfield, TX.Virginia was born in Fort Worth, TX on October 15, 1926 to J. Ruskin Fisk and Ethel Biddy Fisk. She grew up on the northside of Fort Worth and attended Northside High School and Texas Christian University. She was married to Marion "Ducky" Clements from 1950 to 1976.She spent many years in San Antonio and Bulverde and married Thomas "Orth" Woodruff during that time.She was a loyal TCU Horned Frog fan and spent many years attending football games with her friends and family.
Virginia is survived by her daughters, Kevin Clements Guyton and spouse,
Wiliam; and Carey Clements Hewitt and spouse, Paul; her grandaughters, Amy Guyton Seiders and spouse, Steven; Paige Guyton; Carlyn Hewitt Roser and spouse Daniel; grandson, Thomas Hewitt; great grandchildren, Olivia and Madelyn Roser, and
sister, Dorothy Follin and
husband, Hugh.
Published in Express-News on Oct. 15, 2019