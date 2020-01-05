Home

Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
(210) 828-2811
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
7:30 AM - 8:00 AM
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
8:00 AM
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Interment
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
9:30 AM
Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery
Resources
Virginia G. Abney


1927 - 2020
Virginia G. Abney Obituary

Virginia G. Abney born April 27, 1927 in Del Rio, Texas passed away on December 29, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas at the age of 92. She was preceded in death by her parents, Teodoro and Emma Guardado and beloved husband, James R. Abney, Jr. She is survived by her son, Armando Abney and wife, Lori Abney and grandson Aidan Abney and daughter, Sharon Abney and husband Mitchell McDowell; sister, Margaret Guadalupe Abilez of Fairmont City, Illinois and numerous nieces and nephews. Virginia was well known for her charitable, generous spirit and her great faith in her Lord.

A visitation will be held at Sunset Funeral Home on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 7:30 a.m. with a chapel service to be held at 8:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery at 9:30 a.m.

Published in Express-News on Jan. 5, 2020
