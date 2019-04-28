|
November 15, 1934 - April 12, 2019
Virginia G. Ramirez, born November 15, 1934, was called home by the Lord on April 12, 2019, at the age of 84, with her loving husband by her side.
She was very involved with the Cursillistas at Sacred Heart and attended Sunday Mass at St. Gabriel's. Virginia loved making tamales, sewing, solving puzzles, and spending time with her grandchildren. She is reunited in Heaven with her parents Antonio and Adelina; her children Richard, Jose, Marcos, Blas Jr., and Robert; grandson Nathan; and great-grandson Thomas Jax. She is survived by her devoted husband of 65 years Blas C. Ramirez; children Betty Jean (Richard), Ernestina, Sarah (Tony), Minerva, and Emilio; grand children Eddie, Evelyn, Nicole, Kimberly Virginia, Tiffany, Michael, Brandon, Hank, Jean, Johnny, Felicia, Christopher, Joseph, Robert Jr., Danny, and Samantha; great-grandchildren Evangelina, Bella, Isaiah, Daisy, Lori, Addy, Apple, and Scarwin; siblings Julia and Felipe; and extended family and friends. Visitation will be on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Castillo-Mission Funeral Home from 3pm-9pm, with a Rosary to be recited at 7pm. A funeral procession will prepare to depart at 9am on Monday, April 29, 2019 for a 10am Mass at St. Gabriel's Catholic Church. Interment to follow at San Fernando II Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 28, 2019