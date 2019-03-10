|
March 1, 2019
Virginia Gaston Robison passed away March 1, 2019, at age 97.
She was preceded in death by her parents Lula Hannah DeGraffenreid and James Gaston Cave and by her five siblings: Jim Cave, Howard Cave, Patty Kuykendall, Lois Johns, and Bobby Cave. Her husband Howard Lee Robison died in 1977, and she will be interred with him at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. She is survived by her son Roger Lee Robison and many nephews and nieces.
She was a faithful member of the MacArthur Park Church of Christ, and her service will be conducted by Everett Hysten of that congregation.
Her family is especially appreciative of the love and care that she received from Mrs. Cathy Urbaitis and Mrs. Santa Garcia and for the kindness of her neighbors and friends. She will be missed.
Services for Mrs. Robison include a Visitation on Monday March 11, 2019 from 11- 2pm with a 12pm Funeral Service at 12pm at Sunset Funeral Home (Austin Hwy). Burial at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery will take place at a later date.
I lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to a in Virginia's name.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 10, 2019