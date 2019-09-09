|
|
July 22,1947 - August 27, 2019
Virginia (Ginny) Perry went to her Lord on August 27, 2019. Her lungs were her undoing; however, she lived a rich and full life right up to the end.
Ginny was born July 22, 1947 in Troy, New York to Lilli (Mertlick) Kaiser and Merrill Kaiser. Her mom was a German war bride born in Berlin who came to the U.S. to live in Merrill's hometown of Poestenkill, a tiny one stop light, village near Troy, NY. Her earliest education was in a one room schoolhouse. She graduated from Averill Park High School in 1965 and Samaritan Hospital School of Nursing, class of '68. It was here she met her future husband, James Jeffrey Perry, a biology teacher at nearby Lebanon Central School. They were married January 3, 1970 in the Lutheran Church of Poestenkill after a week delay when mother nature dumped 30 inches of snow on eastern N.Y.
Ginny began her nursing career at New York University Hospital in New York City. Soon, she joined her husband in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia where he pursued graduate studies in zoology for their 3 year stay in Brisbane. Ginny was pregnant with their first child in 1973 when they left down under.
Ginny and Jeff moved to Buffalo, N.Y. where Jeff worked at the Buffalo Zoo and Ginny at St. Francis Hospital. Ginny was active at Parkside Lutheran Church in Buffalo. Daughters Christiana and Adriana were born in Buffalo 9-29-73 and 4-2-79, respectively. Annie was delivered at home with Jeff being the catcher and no complications. Changes at the Buffalo Zoo, the blizzard of '77, and the record breaking cold in 1978 prompted Jeff and Ginny to move to the warmer climate of San Antonio, Tx.
Jeff began his career in the bird department of the San Antonio Zoo and Ginny her tenure at St. Luke's Hospital. While balancing her working life at St. Luke's, she raised her daughters upon her arrival in San Antonio. Ginny soon found Prince of Peace Lutheran Church and became actively involved, particularly overseeing altar guild. When Prince of Peace close in 2017 Ginny quickly found a new home in Abiding Presence Lutheran Church.
Retiring after 31 years at St. Luke's Baptist Hospital 2011, Ginny could relax and devote her herself to her 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. She also discovered the Red Hat Society and loved their get togethers along with her daughter Christy and granddaughter Zoe.
Ginny is survived by husband Jeff, daughter Christiana Robinson, husband Matthew, grandsons Nathaniel, Darian, and Patrick; daughter Adriana Meineke, husband Allan, grandson Rhyder; grand- daughter Zoe Collado, husband Jose, great grand- children Logan and Lorelei; mother Lilli (90 years old); brother Michael, sister Veronica, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ginny was such a kind, giving person with a smile for everyone. Her generosity of spirit was known to all around her. Her family knew her wonderful loving nature. We all were blessed having her in our lives, Ginny will forever be in our hearts.
A memorial service to celebrate Ginny's life will be held Saturday September 14, 2019 at Abiding Presence Lutheran Church, 14700 San Pedro Ave, San Antonio, Tx with a lunch reception following in the gym. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to the APLC Endowment fund.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 9, 2019