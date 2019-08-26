|
|
June 16, 1935 - August 22, 2019
Virginia Louise Eardley went to be with the Lord in San Antonio, TX at the age of 84. She is preceded in death by her parents, Albert Jeluis and Vergie Alice Kurth; son, Dennis Neal Eardley; sister, Margaret Meloni (Frank Meloni); brother-in-law, Ray Moretti and longtime friend Billy Joe Deal.
Virginia is survived by her son, Christopher Patrick Eardley; daughter-in-law's, Selma Casso and Elvira Eardley; sister, Joyce Moretti; grand-daughters, Sarah and Samantha Eardley; grandson, Eric Dennis Eardley (Shawna); great grandson, Dennis Eardley; great granddaughters, Emily and Ashley Eardley, and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.
Virginia graduated from Fox Tech High school in 1953. She took a trade in the secretarial field. She went on to work in the insurance business for over thirty years. After her retirement from Guardian insurance in 1999 she dedicated her life to the care of her family and beloved pets. Virginia was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. Having donated to many different Charities and foundations.
Visitation is Wednesday, August 28 at 5:00 p.m. Funeral service is Thursday, August 29 at 10:00 a.m., both at Mission Park South. Interment to follow at Mission Burial Park South.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 26, 2019