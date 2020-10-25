Virginia Marie Gill, 87, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. She served for one year in the United States Air Force. She earned a BFA from UTSA in 1984. She taught art at Providence Catholic School. Virginia was active in the local and state PTA, served on the San Antonio Fine Arts Committee, and was appointed to a Blue-Ribbon Panel on the Arts in San Antonio. She was active in the Lackland Terrace community. The City Parks and Facilities named the Virginia Gill Community Center at 7902 Westshire Drive in her honor. She was a member of Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister and husband of 53 years, John. Virginia is survived by her children, Sara Gill (Ronald Black), Rae Tucker, Dale Gill (Beverly) and Duane Gill (Maureen). She is also survived by grandchildren Christian (Megan), Cortney, Paul (Kimberly), Meghan and Taylor, and great-grandchildren Vivienne, Gabriella, Cason, Charleston, Madison and Isla. Special thanks to her amazing caretakers Elizabeta and Emma, physician Dr. Michael Lichtenstein and incredible hospice nurse, Beverly Tuomala. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christus VNA Hospice, Providence Catholic School, or Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church.

