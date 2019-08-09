San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Church of Reconciliation
8900 Starcrest
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Meriwether
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Meriwether


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia Meriwether Obituary
March 9, 1932 - August 7, 2019
Virginia Helen Gilley Meriwether, born March 9, 1932, in Shreveport, LA to the late Virgil and Maudie Gilley, passed away at her home in San Antonio, TX on Wednesday August 7, 2019 at the age of 87.

After living in Hokkaido, Japan, Ruston, LA, and Fort Worth, TX, Virginia moved to San Antonio TX in 1961, where she devoted her time to raising her 4 children. Beginning in the early 1970s, Virginia worked in several capacities at Alamo Heights School District, completing her career as secretary to Athletic Director, Gaylard Fenley. In retirement, Virginia loved to travel and spend time with family and her many friends. She enjoyed being around people and never met a stranger. She was the epitome of "Southern Hospitality". Her warm, loving spirit will be greatly missed by friends and family.

Virginia is survived by her daughters, Renee (husband Kerry), Rebecca (husband Clayton); her sons, Ross (wife Charlene), and Randy; her 6 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at Church of Reconciliation, 8900 Starcrest on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. Please join us in celebrating Virginia's life. You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Porter Loring Mortuary North
Download Now