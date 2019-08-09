|
March 9, 1932 - August 7, 2019
Virginia Helen Gilley Meriwether, born March 9, 1932, in Shreveport, LA to the late Virgil and Maudie Gilley, passed away at her home in San Antonio, TX on Wednesday August 7, 2019 at the age of 87.
After living in Hokkaido, Japan, Ruston, LA, and Fort Worth, TX, Virginia moved to San Antonio TX in 1961, where she devoted her time to raising her 4 children. Beginning in the early 1970s, Virginia worked in several capacities at Alamo Heights School District, completing her career as secretary to Athletic Director, Gaylard Fenley. In retirement, Virginia loved to travel and spend time with family and her many friends. She enjoyed being around people and never met a stranger. She was the epitome of "Southern Hospitality". Her warm, loving spirit will be greatly missed by friends and family.
Virginia is survived by her daughters, Renee (husband Kerry), Rebecca (husband Clayton); her sons, Ross (wife Charlene), and Randy; her 6 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at Church of Reconciliation, 8900 Starcrest on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. Please join us in celebrating Virginia's life. You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com
Published in Express-News on Aug. 9, 2019