August 10, 1931 - August 14, 2019
Ginny was born to John Bergmann, Sr. and Jennie (Voigt) Bergmann in the same house that she grew up in on 536 E. Denver Blvd. According to our mother, she could not have had a more perfect childhood. She spent her days making mudpies with the boy next door, and pulling her cat around in her wagon, followed closely by her dog Jiggsie. She graduated from Brackenridge High School in 1949, and then went to work at Lackland Federal Credit Union. This is where she met her tall, dark and handsome airman, Donald Ray Potts. After a whirlwind romance, they married in August 1952. She was a stay at home mom, something she thoroughly enjoyed. She said that raising her two boys was the best time of her life. In 1968, she went to work at Harlandale High School in the Attendance Office until she retired in 1992. Retirement was spent growing beautiful flowers and tomatoes, spending hours in her backyard swing, feeding the birds and squirrels, watching her purple martins in the spring, and working crossword puzzles. She was a member of the Harlandale United Methodist Church.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband SMSgt. Donald R. Potts, brother John Bergmann, Jr., sister-in-law Mary Bergmann and nephew Patrick Bergmann. She is survived by her sons, Michael Potts (Linda) and Randy Potts; grandsons, Christopher Potts, Matthew Potts (Roxanne) and Shane Potts (fiancé Kristin Collins); great-grandchildren, Mackensie, Alex, Daniella, Ava and Jaydon; great-great- grandson, Harley; niece Christine Kaufman (Gene), and numerous cousins residing in Comfort, Boerne and Kerrville, TX. The family would like to thank Ginny's neighbors, Louis and Jeanette Biesenbach and Dorothy Morgner for always caring for her. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to Soldier's Angels at https://soldiersangels.org/
Visitation will be Monday, August 26, 2019 from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Mission Park South. Graveside Service will be on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at Fort Sam
Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 25, 2019