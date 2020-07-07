Virginia R. Buckelew, 79, passed away July 4, 2020, surrounded by family at her home in San Antonio, Texas.

Virginia was born May 25, 1941 in Corpus Christi, Texas. The daughter of Elmon T. Rees and Loma Sinor Rees, Virginia spent her early years in Three Rivers and George West before settling in San Antonio. She graduated from Sam Houston High School in 1959. Virginia enjoyed school activities, as well as her participation in her church youth group.

On June 10, 1960, Virginia married the love of her life, Richard E. Buckelew. The couple lived in the Washington, D.C. area, where Richard served in the U.S. Army. Richard and Virginia returned to San Antonio, where they would raise their family. Virginia spent 12 years working at USAA Insurance Company as a claims processor.

Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, Loma and Elmon Rees, and two sisters, LaVerne Hanks and Loma Smith.

Virginia is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Richard E. Buckelew, son Richard A. Buckelew and wife Kelly, son James Buckelew and wife Mandy, daughter, Elizabeth Buckelew-Martin and husband Richard, and sister, Barbara Underwood. Virginia also leaves behind her beloved grandchildren, each of whom filled her heart with immense joy; Ryan Buckelew, David Buckelew, Bradley Buckelew, Brooks Buckelew, and Mary Buckelew. Virginia was also, blessed with one great-granddaughter, Aria Buckelew.

Virginia's greatest pleasures in life came from family. She was an amazing wife, mother, and grandmother and was filled with happiness when surrounded by her husband, children and grandchildren. She loved sewing and created countless beautiful and special costumes, dresses, and baby quilts. Her smile during family get togethers grew larger with each child and grandchild who came through the door. So many special memories will be carried in the hearts of those who love and hold her close to their hearts.

Visitation will take place on Thursday, July 9 from 6-8 p.m at Porter Loring Mortuary North. Due to the current risks and recommendations regarding the Covid virus, the family requests that only family and close personal friends attend the visitation. A Funeral Service will be limited to immediate family only.

Interment in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery will be at a later date.

