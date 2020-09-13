1/1
VIRGINIA R. PELAYO
1960 - 2020
Virginia R. Pelayo entered eternal rest on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at the blessed age of 60.

She was born May 11, 1960 in San Antonio, TX to Jesse and Eulalia Rodriguez.

She is reunited in heaven with her parents; sisters Olga Luna, Sylvia Rodriguez. She is loved and will be greatly missed by her husband of 39 years Eduardo Pelayo; children Eduardo Pelayo, Jr (Katherine), Serenity Lynn Pelayo; granddaughter Kiara Elyanna Pelayo; siblings Juan Rodriguez (Abby), Beatrice Reyes (Albert), Janie Arizola (Felix); as well as extended family members. Heaven has gained a treasured soul. She will live forever in the hearts of her family and friends.

SERVICESVisitation will be held on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from 2:00 PM – 8:00 PM with a rosary at 6:00 PM at Castillo Mission Funeral Home.

Procession will depart from the funeral home on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 9:30 AM for a 10:00 AM Mass at St. Jude Catholic Church.

Interment to follow at San Fernando Cemetery II.




Published in Express-News on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
SEP
15
Rosary
06:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
SEP
16
Service
09:30 - 10:00 AM
St. Jude Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 432-8586
