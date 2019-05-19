July 10, 1923 - May 11, 2019

Virginia Niendorff went home to her Savior on Saturday, May 11, 2019. Virginia was born in Savannah, Georgia on July 10, 1923 to Cecil (Bill) Williamson and Rutha Foote Williamson. She married Gordon Niendorff on June 21, 1947 in San Antonio, Texas. Before marrying Gordon, Virginia had a modeling career. She was selected to be a model for Chrysler's National Advertising Campaign. However, she had met Gordon. She chose to stay in San Antonio to become his wife, a decision she never regretted. Virginia and Gordon were very active in their church and made many dear friends over the years. After volunteering at Baptist Hospital for 14 years, Virginia pursued a career in real estate. She became one of the top selling agents with John Flournoy Co., Inc. Virginia and Gordon loved traveling, entertaining friends and just being together. They were a truly happy couple. They kept God in the center of their life. Virginia was always a lady in all facets of her life. She was kind, gentle and devoted to her family. She dressed beautifully. Her son, Randy, loved to see which pair of "ear bobs" she would choose each day. Virginia is preceded in death by Gordon in 1994 and by her son, Randy in 2019. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Kathy. Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 19th from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM in the chapel at Porter Loring on McCullough. Funeral Service will be held on Monday, May 20th at 12:00/Noon in the chapel at Porter Loring followed by interment in Mission Burial Park South.



