|
|
Virginia Stinebaugh passed away peacefully at her home in Castroville with her family by her side on January 13, 2020 at the age of 77. She was born October 10, 1942 in Sabinal, Texas, the youngest of three children born to Herschel Horace Blanton and Annie Celia Burns Blanton.
Virginia graduated from Sabinal High School in 1961 and Southwest Texas Junior College in 1963. She attended Texas A&I in Kingsville and received her Bachelor's degree in English and Journalism in 1965. After graduating from college, Virginia worked as a reporter for the Alice Daily Echo newspaper. She also was a teacher at Freer Junior High School.
While Virginia was working at the newspaper, she met the love of her life, James M. "Jim" Stinebaugh, a young Texas Game Warden. They were married on June 15, 1968 in her hometown of Sabinal. They were married for fifty-one wonderful years and were blessed with three children and nine grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband, Jim Stinebaugh of Castroville; children, Heather (Rich) Davis of Tulsa, OK, Jimmy (Lori) Stinebaugh of Magnolia, TX, Stephanie (Jared) Sears of Katy, TX; grandchildren, Jake Davis, Justin Davis, Kate Davis, Sarah Stinebaugh, Mary Stinebaugh, Abby Stinebaugh, Carter Sears, Sloane Sears and Andrew Sears; brothers, Lee (Belia) Blanton of Freer, TX and Joe (Becky) Blanton of San Antonio, TX. Virginia was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorial Mass of the Resurrection will be Friday, January 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Louis Catholic Church in Castroville. Visitation will precede the Memorial Mass from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.
Services will conclude with a reception at the Braden Keller Community Center.
Memorials may be made in Virginia's memory to St. Vincent de Paul at St. Louis Catholic Church or to the .
Published in Express-News on Jan. 19, 2020