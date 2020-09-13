1/1
VIRGINIA TOWNSEND GRAY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share VIRGINIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Virginia Townsend Gray passed away on September 6, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. She was born on September 12, 1928 in San Antonio, to Leonard Gray and Erna Eckart Gray. Mrs. Gray was preceded in death by her beloved husbands, Raymond D. Townsend and Vernon L. Gray; and her son-in-law, Norwin Schimcek. She is survived by her son, Ray Townsend Jr. (Connie) and daughters, Kathy Schimcek and Linda Monsive (George); 7 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren and special friend Clarence Tschappatt (deceased).

SERVICES

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 beginning at 11:30am, followed by a 12:30pm Chapel Service at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North. Due to Covid, private interment will follow at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the San Antonio State Supported Living Center, Volunteer Services Council or the charity of your choice.

For personal acknowledgement, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com in the Tributes section.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
(210) 349-1414
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved