Virginia Townsend Gray passed away on September 6, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. She was born on September 12, 1928 in San Antonio, to Leonard Gray and Erna Eckart Gray. Mrs. Gray was preceded in death by her beloved husbands, Raymond D. Townsend and Vernon L. Gray; and her son-in-law, Norwin Schimcek. She is survived by her son, Ray Townsend Jr. (Connie) and daughters, Kathy Schimcek and Linda Monsive (George); 7 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren and special friend Clarence Tschappatt (deceased).

SERVICES

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 beginning at 11:30am, followed by a 12:30pm Chapel Service at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North. Due to Covid, private interment will follow at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the San Antonio State Supported Living Center, Volunteer Services Council or the charity of your choice.

