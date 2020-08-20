Virginia Villarreal, 86, passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 11, 2020. She was born June 6, 1934, in San Antonio, Texas to Adalberto and Ranulfa Gonzalez. She had two brothers, Albert and Adolph Gonzalez, and because her mom died when she was a baby, her aunt, Elvira Hinojosa, raised her.

She grew up in San Antonio and graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School where she was a Lasso in the high school dance team. Upon high school graduation, she went to Draughon's Business College in San Antonio where she studied typing, bookkeeping, and shorthand. She started her career with the US Immigration Service as a secretary/stenographer. It was during this time that she met Carlos Villarreal of San Antonio. They were married in 1957. She ended her career while working in support of Medical Administration Service and the Audie L Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital.

She was married to Carlos Villarreal for 59 years. He preceded her in death in 2016. During this time they raised five children and had 11 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Their daughter Yvonne died as a child in 1971.

She loved to have family and friends over, and was always looking forward to visits from her kids and grandkids. She would plan outings with the grandkids to the San Antonio River Walk, the library, or to their favorite restaurants. She always had her candy dish full of chocolates when her grandkids arrived, and had a homemade chocolate cake waiting for them. For family potluck luncheons and dinners, she would always make her "yucky green Jell-O salad" as it was affectionately known, and interestingly, no leftovers were ever taken back home. She also enjoyed reading romance novels and collecting ornamental owls, which adorned every room in her house.

She loved watching the San Antonio Spurs and Dallas Cowboys games on TV, but would turn off the TV if they started losing. She enjoyed playing and hosting Bunco games for many years with her friends, and continued until her vision declined due to macular degeneration. Despite her lack of vision and her limited mobility as she advanced in years, she maintained a positive attitude and sense of humor.

Always humble, kind, loving and patient, she will be remembered for her unending love for her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her family is consoled knowing that she will be welcomed into heaven by her Lord and her beloved husband Carlos, her daughter Yvonne, her parents and her brothers.

She is survived by her sons Carlos (Lois), Robert (Grace), and daughters Nancy (Rusty) Dollarhide and Elaine (Salman) Naqvi, 11 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

Her family will be hosting a visitation Sunday, August 23, 1:00-5:00 pm at the Angelus Funeral Home. On Monday, August 24, a Rosary for the Dead will be held at 9:45 am at St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church. A funeral mass will immediately follow at 10:30 am. An Internet broadcast of the rosary and mass can be seen via the St. Mark the Evangelist website. A private burial will occur later Monday afternoon.

Don't grieve for me,

for now I'm free,

I'm following the

path God laid for me.

Lift up your heart

and share with me,

God wanted me now;

He set me free.