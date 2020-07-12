"Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called the children of God." -Matthew 5:9

Ginny was born June 27, 1933 in Del Rio, Tx to Paul and Freda (Stroebel) Weiser. Ginny was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith and continued to serve her Lord and Savior faithfully all her life.

She graduated from Cisco High School where she was honored as Queen Lobo her Senior year. She also played the French horn in the High School band. She graduated from St. John's Lutheran College, Winfield, Kansas in 1952. She was a Parochial School Teacher at St. Mark's Lutheran in Houston, TX from 1952 through 1956. She also served as Parochial School Teacher at Bethlehem Lutheran in Denver, Colorado from 1956 through 1957.

Ginny married Rev. Ernie Schoenborn on June 30, 1957 at Grace (now Redeemer) Lutheran Church in Cisco, Tx. He served as a Lutheran Pastor, as well as a Chaplain in the U. S. Air Force. They were blessed with the birth of a son, Dean David Schoenborn, in Durham, N.C. in 1958.

They were assigned to many parishes and Air Force bases, including Albany, TX; Durham, NC; Reno, NV; Okinawa, Japan; Athens, Greece; Arkansas; Philippines; Louisiana and retired in 1981 at Lackland AFB, San Antonio.

Ginny and Ernie served many church parishes since Air Force retirement, including Holy Cross Lutheran Church in San Antonio, as well as mission work in Zapata, Laredo, and border missions.

They have been members of Concordia Lutheran Church for many years.

Both Ginny and Ernie were very actively involved many years in volunteer services in Lutheran fraternal branches in San Antonio, such as the Lutheran Thrift Store, as well as the community Food Bank. One of Ernie and Ginny's ministries over the years was to leave Christian devotional booklets at the various Air Force bases where they were stationed. Ernie and Ginny were faithful members of the German Band Saurkrauts fan club.

In addition to her many duties as a loving homemaker, Mother, and Pastor's wife, Ginny has also worked as a Tupperware dealer, contract Postal worker and church organist and pianist. Ginny was a person of many talents, always following the Lord's command in John 13:34. "A new command I give you: Love one another. As I have loved you, so you must love one another."

Ginny has always been gracious, loving, and caring to many family members and friends throughout the world, always setting the finest example of love and devotion whenever and whoever she met; constantly and continually being a witness of her faith in her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. We are thankful for her life which has touched and impacted many lives.

Ginny was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Freda Weiser of Cisco, TX, husband Ernie Schoenborn in November 2016, and many family members and friends.

Ginny is survived by son, Dean David Schoenborn of San Antonio, many cousins, family and friends, especially Darleene Sims of Abilene and Michael and Kathy Aguirre of San Antonio. Special thanks to Greg Hernandez, CNA, for special care in the last 3 years. Also special thanks to Ginny's overnight caregiver, Genevieve Pintor.

Thank you to the Concordia Lutheran Ministerial team and staff who have given loving spiritual care to Ginny over the years of her life. Also special thanks to Rev. Elder McCants of Holy Cross Lutheran Church for his loving ministry to Ginny and Ernie over the years.

Ginny had many friends and great memories at Franklin Park Assisted Living. We are grateful for the special caregivers from Amada Health Care. She was entrusted to Kindred Hospice Care in her last days.

Due to her early career as a Lutheran school teacher, a memorial gift may be given to Concordia Lutheran School, 16801 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX 78258, or your favorite charitable organization.

Honorary Pall Bearers are; Dave Durant, Thomas Zachariah Kattayil, Cy Firgens, Jim Burghard, Walter Spann, and Ralph Koch.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Porter Loring Mortuary North.

FUNERAL SERVICE

THURSDAY, JULY 16, 2020

12:00 NOON

CONCORDIA LUTHERAN CHURCH

Live Streaming of the service will be at: https://www.concordia.cc

Interment will follow at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery at 1:30 p.m.

